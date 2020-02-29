It was a Big Blue to remember for Melbourne Victory's key players, all of whom put on a clinic out there this afternoon.

The secret? Jeff Hopkins, despite presiding over an inconsistent squad without considerable depth, nor a flurry of star imports, is capable of getting the best out of the players at his disposal. And then implementing a system that can outgun anyone.

We saw in their calamitous loss to Melbourne City two weeks ago that Victory have holes that great sides can exploit. But they showed tonight they're also capable of exploiting those gaps in others.

Hopkins said before the match that Victory are capable of taking positives from every result, something that stands them in good stead coming into another finals campaign.

"It was a big boost to morale, but also I think the girls have got to take a huge amount of credit for the way that they bounced back," Hopkins said pre-match.

"It was a tough loss to take the week before and they took it on the chin, we worked hard, we had a really good week at training last week and came into the game with a real positive attitude.

"I said today it showed the toughness of the players, it showed the resilience of the group and hopefully we can take a lot out of that, not just the result, but just the way that we turned things around from one week to another.

"We spoke about being given an opportunity after the City game with Roar being beaten and Sydney losing as well so we were determined to make sure we didn't waste the opportunity and the playing group were excellent.

"I think we're always going out there with a pretty positive approach to games so I think that's not going to change. We approach every game going into it looking to be positive, looking to win the game so nothing different there."

Casey Dumont was sensational, denying Sydney on two key occasions in the first half after Natasha Dowie gave the Big V the lead. Both times she reacted quickly to powerful, driven efforts.

Jenna McCormick was very quick, very combative. A stellar first half display in which she was a step ahead of her marker, marshalling her flank with aplomb.

Laura Brock was very strong in the air, a commanding presence between the two flank defenders in Victory's back three. She has really grown into her role this season after a couple of tough campaigns.

Hopkins noted the way the W-League is running down to the wire. But he's certainly not going to be overawed by the situation.

"It's funny how things turn out, there's so much at stake this week for everyone," he said.

"It's a really exciting weekend of football for the W-League, the last round and still lots of different scenarios that can take place."

Darian Jenkins, Victory's best player today, is arguably the most dynamic player in the W-League when she's at full flight - we're talking rainbows and flicks that you'll be hard pressed to find anywhere else.

'When she's in full flight' is a pretty big caveat, we'll admit. But she's sensational nonetheless. This afternoon, we were treated to Jenkins at her best.

Natasha Dowie? The woman, the myth, the legend. What else do you want?

For the reigning Premiers, everything is still up for grabs.