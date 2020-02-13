The draw ensures the Matildas finish top of Group B and will move on to face Vietnam in a two-legged tie on March 6 and 11.

Van Egmond's goal followed an underwhelming display from the Matildas, who were largely outplayed by China. Following a Chinese goal incorrectly ruled offside, China eventually took the lead on the 86th minute from Tang Jiali.

However the Matildas pressed and Kyah Simon had the consciousness to lay off van Egmond, who struck an incredible shot into the top right corner.

"Hopefully this goes in," van Egmond said.

"Credit to the group, it was a hard fought game for us. It might not have been the prettiest game, but we got there in the end.

"We go in with the right mentality, they're a quality side and they showed that again tonight.

VAN EGMOND!!! What a hit from the veteran to earn a draw for @TheMatildas pic.twitter.com/AKjZn5TlmS — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) February 13, 2020

Steph Catley was equally measured in her response

"They've been through a tough time and to be honest, they played really well. To get that result in the end was really big for us, Em came up at the clutch moment.

"We were trying to stay positive and move the ball a little higher, we thought they'd tire. We did our best and we got the result.

"They'll be different, they sit in a low block. We have to be more prepared, move the ball higher and create more chances."