A hat-trick from Michelle Heyman wasn't enough for Canberra United to end their A-League Women's campaign on a winning note with Brisbane snatching a late equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Canberra United - Brisbane Roar

Canberra drew Brisbane 3-3 in their last A-League match of the year.

A Heyman hat-trick secured the point for United.

Roar and United finished sixth and seventh respectively in the ladder.

Heyman's treble had overturned a 2-0 deficit at James Drysdale Reserve after Larissa Crummer and Ayesha Norrie had scored for the hosts, the ex-Matilda's 82nd A-League Women career goal in the 88th minute appearing decisive.

There was to be one last twist in the tale however as former Canberra player Meaghan McElligott snatched a point for the Roar with her first A-League Women goal in the 90th minute.

Larissa Crummer opens the scoring at James Drysdale Reserve with her fifth goal in her last three @LibFinancial A-League matches.#BRIvCBR on @ParamountPlusAU #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/yvQNeJF5kz — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) March 10, 2022

In a match that had twice been rescheduled, the Roar gave themselves the perfect start on their quest to end their season with a fourth straight win when Crummer combined with Matildas midfielder Katrina Gorry in the 13th minute to score her fifth goal in three games.

The Roar looked to have sealed the points when Norrie fired in a left-foot rocket from outside the area in the 64th minute to put the home team 2-0 up.

Heyman then struck twice in five minutes to wipe out the Roar's lead however.

Brisbane were 2-0 up. @CanberraUnited's Michelle Heyman decided it was time to rewrite the script, scoring back-to-back-to-back goals as she edges closer to 100 @LibFinancial A-League goals. #BRIvCBR #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/YwCBPOEgdL — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) March 10, 2022

The 33-year-old's first came after she ran onto a through ball by Allira Toby, held off Jessie Rasschaert and fired home in the 67th minute.

A signature long-range effort by Grace Maher was palmed onto the crossbar by Roar goalkeeper Isabella Shuttleworth moments later before Heyman struck her second after being released behind the hosts' defence by French import Margot Robinne.

The A-League's all-time leading goalscorer completed her hat-trick when Shuttleworth missed a punch and Heyman was on hand to head home her third in the 88th minute.

Canberra's celebrations were however cut short when moments after backup goalkeeper Cristina Esposito was substituted on for her A-Leauge debut, her first action was to pick up the ball from the back of the net after McElligott's cool finish.

The result means Brisbane end the season sixth on 17 points with Canberra a place behind them on 13 points.

Having completed her second season since coming out of retirement, Heyman confirmed after the game she would be returning in 2022-23.

"I don't think anyone can get rid of me yet," Heyman told Paramount+.

"I'll be back ready for more."

Thursday's game was also the last in a Brisbane shirt for Gorry before her move to Swedish club Vittsjo GIK.

"Are we going to see you again next season?"



It's not goodbye, but see you soon as Katrina Gorry farewells @brisbaneroar after an incredible @LibFinancial A-League season. #BRIvCBR #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/mmcIjzybjv — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) March 10, 2022

The 29-year-old has been a standout player for the Roar in her first season back since giving birth to daughter Harper last year.

"This bunch of girls, they've been absolutely amazing. The coaching staff, the club, I'm really proud of this group," Gorry said.

