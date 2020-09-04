Harrison was one of Western Sydney Wanderers key cogs in the club's upheaval last season that saw the sleeping W-League giants make finals football for the first time.

It was her experience at international level that helped galvanise the squad and had a tangible impact on the likes of Kyra Cooney Cross, who now represents one of the competition's young up and coming stars.

The fear among some W-League fans is that now the Matildas cohort have departed to Europe, which is almost universally seen as a positive move for the current national team, the next generation will miss their guidance.

But Harrison believes with the responsibility on their shoulders now to rise themselves up to a professional level, along with the starting opportunities and the wage packets to match, it will be a win-win in the long run.

“I think (the W-League) was important," she said. "I think you can say that it will play a part in everyone's career," she told the Matildas site.

"I think growing up and having the exposure and getting quality games in the W-League and learning along the way at home with your family was obviously a great time. I think now everyone's ready to step up and go abroad and learn new things.

"I'm sure the W-League is still going to be in good hands with the young talent coming through and now it's their time to shine and go along that journey.”

Harrison says the current golden generation are meant to be in Europe and one day, the current W-League crop will meet them - perhaps even replace them - there.

“When I look at where I am right now and how I am as a person and as a player, I think for sure, this is where I'm meant to be,” Harrison stated.

I think it's almost two months’ time now and I think I've learned a lot as a player. It really suits me as a player which is a nice and just as a person, I think I've really learned a lot about myself and growing as a person.

“All in all, it's been so positive so far and it really does feel like home away from home now. It's nice to be settled and enjoying it and in a good place.

“Looking forward to a season that's about to start … and to go from there.”