The W-League Grand Final is set to go ahead this Saturday behind closed doors (although the match will be shown on ABC, Fox Sports and Kayo).

But Sydney FC's opponents, Melbourne City, have exerted a level of dominance this season never seen before in the league.

Undefeated and with just one goal conceded in their last nine games (in a 5-1 semi-final thumping of Western Sydney Wanderers) Green and her teammates will thoroughly have their work cut out for them.

“Melbourne City are in great form at the moment,” Green admitted.

“We’ve only played them once this season, it was a very tough game and they’ve only improved since then. It will be a tough game but we’ll give everything we have and pull out a result.

“They play a formation that is quite different to what we’re normally used to. It is the same as what we played in Melbourne Victory so we can only learn and do video analysis on that formation and work it to our advantage.”

Sydney come into the Grand Final fresh from a tough win against Melbourne Victory, with Ante Juric's team gaining their revenge in a close encounter, after losing off to the Big V less than a fortnight earlier.

The 1-0 win was a battle of attrition in which Sydney's solid defensive performance was the highlight - a trait they'll have to retain if they're going to hold out against City's plethora of striking stars.

“The Semi-Final was definitely a tough game,” Green said.

“It helped that we scored early on and that put us on the front foot, we defended for our lives and that got us over the line in the end.

“It’s a good game to follow on from and we’ve got some momentum heading into the Grand Final.

“I’m very excited to be a part of my second Grand Final and the club’s third consecutive Grand Final. It’s pretty crazy.

“It’s a credit to the club and playing groups that have been a part of it. I think as one of the most prestigious clubs in Australian football it’s quite a remarkable achievement."

If Sydney can get over the line, it would be Green's second consecutive Grand Final triumph, a feat not lost of the young fullback.

“To go back to back would be crazy,” she continued.

“Only being 21 I think having two Championships under my belt would be something that not many people experience and I’d be pretty lucky for that to happen.

“Anything can happen in the Grand Final, it’s going to be a really good game and close battle.”