In a game that Melbourne Victory dominated for large periods, and will be amazed that they couldn't find the scoresheet, Sydney took the lead after just 14 minutes.

US import Latsko, who has been largely unable this season to replicate her goalscoring success with Adelaide United for various reasons, was a fitting scorer.

But Latsko humbly reserved all her praise for fullback Ally Green, whose quick reverse and deep cross left the striker no other choice.

"Oh my gosh, Ally Green put it up on a platter for me. All I had to do was stick my leg out and tap it in," Latsko said.

"I got a little lucky with the timing, but she literally put it on a platter for me, three yards from the goal. It was all Ally."

Apart from Victory's numerous chances - Annalie Longo spurning the best of the lot before Latsko's decider - Latsko was also involved in the other key incident, when she was smashed in the face by a powerful Jenna McCormack clearance.

"I had my teammates to help me physically and metaphorically, pick me up off the field and tell me to keep running," she beamed.

"Head injuries are nothing to take lightly, which we didn't, our medical staff helped a lot."

It was a momentum-builder for the reigning defending champions, who had lost to Melbourne Victory only a few weeks prior and a sterling defensive effort from Alanna Kennedy and Ellie Brush.

On Sydney's confidence heading into the Grand Final against either Western Sydney Wanderers or Melbourne City, set to be played behind closed doors due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Latsko insists that they've got what it takes.

"Was it the cleanest? No," Latsko said.

"But it shows how gritty we can be. We can be a beautiful passing team or we can get down and grind through it. It shows how much love this team has for the game.

"It wasn't hurricane conditions, you're always going to have some issue with grass or wind or rain. We've been doing it for long enough that we're used to it by now."