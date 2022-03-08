A Katrina Gorry masterclass has lifted Brisbane to their second four-goal A-League Women's victory over the Newcastle Jets in four days.

Brisbane Roar - Newcastle Jets

Brisbane beat Newcastle 4-0 in the A-League Women.

Goals from Gorry, Crummer and Connors secured the Roar win.

Jets finish the season in eight place, Roar who have one game left in sixth.

The Matildas midfielder picked up a goal and an assist in her penultimate game for the Roar before a move to Swedish club Vittsjo GIK as the hosts claimed a 4-0 win at James Drysdale Reserve on Monday.

Shea Connors, Larissa Crummer and an own goal by Newcastle goalkeeper Clare Coelho were the sources of the other goals as the Roar extended their strong finish to the season with a third straight win.

"Always nice (to score) but just really proud of the girls," Gorry told Paramount+.

"We've worked really hard all season and had some really disappointing losses so to come through the back end of the season and get a couple of wins on the board, I'm really proud of them."

The triumph comes on the back of last Friday's 5-1 win over the same opposition in Newcastle.

Monday's defeat means the injury-hit Jets end their A-League campaign in eighth place, winless in their past 10 games and on the back of a four-game losing run.

"Disappointing to end the way we did," Jets' captain Cass Davis said.

"We're struggling with numbers, you could see we only had two players on the bench and we've been like that for the past few weeks.

"The girls are so fatigued and tired but still disappointed and not the way we wanted to end."

Gorry opened the scoring in just the fourth minute when she skipped past a Jets defender and fired a shot from outside the area which eluded a diving Coelho.

Former Jet Crummer, scorer of a hat-trick in last Friday's win, made it two in the 13th minute when Mariel Hecher ran past Coelho before crossing the ball to the unmarked Roar forward inside the six-yard box for a simple tap-in finish.

The Jets rallied and thought they'd got a goal back when Elizabeth Eddy slotted home after a clever turn in the box but the American's effort was ruled out to an offside call.

Roar defender Anna Margraf was also lucky to escape conceding a penalty when she appeared to fell Ashlee Brodigan in the area but no call was made by the officials.

Coelho then had a moment to forget when she fumbled a shot by Connors, the ball dribbling from her grasp and into the goal to make it 3-0.

Gorry turned provider for the Roar's fourth, playing a smart ball to Connors for the American to round Coelho and slot home her sixth goal of the season.

Claire Coelho goes for the spectacular and the ball ends up in the back of her net.#BRIvNEW on @ParamountPlusAU #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/J0lw4Bc9GL — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) March 7, 2022

Brisbane will seek to end their campaign with one last win when they host Canberra United on Thursday.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.