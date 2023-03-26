Perth Glory have delivered one of the turnarounds of the season to stun Melbourne City 4-3 in a hectic goalfest and send the A-League Women's finals race down to the wire.

Midfielder Rhianna Pollicina's goal in the 33rd minute on Sunday looked set to deliver City a 1-0 win in Perth to seal their finals berth. Instead, they could yet miss out altogether.

The Glory started boom striker Cyera Hintzen on the bench after she dealt with a knee issue during the week but Perth exploded to life when she was introduced in the 59th minute.

The striker had a hand in two goals and scored one herself to breathe life into Perth's finals hopes.

Sadie Lawrence and Hannah Blake struck in the 70th and 71st minutes to give the Glory a 2-1 lead, before Hannah Wilkinson equalised in the 72nd.

Hana Lowry and Hintzen's strikes in the 81st and 87th minutes gave the Glory a 4-2 lead, before City full-back Julia Grosso's 91st-minute goal made for a show-stopping finish.

"That performance, it's a nice picture of actually how the whole season's gone," Perth coach Alex Epakis said.

"We started slow, like we did in that match, we looked a little bit down and out, and then we found a way to overcome what we needed to, to get the result.

"That's how we're going (in the) season as well. We started slow, we've had a nice little run of form, we're going to finish strong.

"Where that leaves us, we don't know."

City had 30 shots and nine on target to Perth's seven shots (four on target).

Only Western United (36 points) and Sydney FC (34) are locked in for finals, with four clubs in the hunt for the final two spots.

Dario Vidosic's City (29 points) sit just ahead of fourth-placed Victory and fifth-placed Canberra (28 points apiece).

Perth (25 points) have a game in hand on all three, facing Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar away in their final two matches. They will remain on the east coast all week.

Victory travel to face Wellington while City host Canberra.

"In the first half we were unbelievable. We completely dominated," Vidosic said.

"We had numerous great chances, we could have easily been 3-0 or 4-0 up at half-time but but that's football, if you don't take the chances.

"We knew the day today - Kim Carroll's last home game before retirement, Perth fighting for finals football to keep their hopes alive, the crowd gets into it and I think we shied away from that.

"It sets up another blockbuster now for us at home against Canberra - we must win to get into the finals."