Heroum and Sabatino, who played under Morace at AC Milan last season, believe the Italian legend has what it takes to lead Australia to World Cup glory in 2023.

“She is former champion player and experienced coach “ says Finland midfielder Heroum, who left Milan this week to join Brighton & Hove Albion in the English WSL. “She has the experience to coach a club team, but also a national team.

“She can put herself in the player’s shoes. She sees every player as an individual but then makes a huge effort to mould them into one team so they can reach one common goal.

“I believe that her experience as a national team player is a huge advantage to any team.”

Heroum, 25, believes Morace’s work ethic and honesty are just what any national team would need to achieve success.

“She is always by the players side. She gives her everything to the players and for the team.

“She is one of the most ambitious and passionate coaches I have ever seen. She isn’t scared to say things honestly and that’s a good thing.