International stars Nora Heroum, Daniela Sabatino and Thaisa de Moraes Rosa Moreno have backed Carolina Morace to be the next Matildas coach.
With Ante Milicic possibly leaving his post in the coming weeks to take up his role with Macarthur FC, talk has centred around who will be the next Matildas coach after last month’s announcement that we will host the 2023 World Cup.
Heroum and Sabatino, who played under Morace at AC Milan last season, believe the Italian legend has what it takes to lead Australia to World Cup glory in 2023.
“She is former champion player and experienced coach “ says Finland midfielder Heroum, who left Milan this week to join Brighton & Hove Albion in the English WSL. “She has the experience to coach a club team, but also a national team.
“She can put herself in the player’s shoes. She sees every player as an individual but then makes a huge effort to mould them into one team so they can reach one common goal.
“I believe that her experience as a national team player is a huge advantage to any team.”
Heroum, 25, believes Morace’s work ethic and honesty are just what any national team would need to achieve success.
“She is always by the players side. She gives her everything to the players and for the team.
“She is one of the most ambitious and passionate coaches I have ever seen. She isn’t scared to say things honestly and that’s a good thing.
“She is easy to approach about anything and any kind of problem, she is always there to help.”
Italy’s World Cup striker Sabatino agrees with her former Milan team mate. The 35-year-old, who is now with Fiorentina, was coached by Morace at Milan but also for the Italian national youth teams.
“I was lucky to have Carolina as a coach for a few years, she has a unique quality of coaching and is very prepared in all aspects of the game,” praises Sabatino. “She has many solutions in changing tactics during the game.
“She would be the perfect coach for the Matildas.”
One of the major criticisms of Australia’s national team recently has been the predictable and sterile performances they served up at last years World Cup and also the recent Olympic Qualifers. Sabatino believes her former coach can fix this.
“Carolina makes her team better and stronger through her technical-tactical ideas and always tries to motivate and improve you.
“Her training sessions are always varied and innovative. She works very closely with her technical staff to obtain the best results from the team.
“I love Carolina's grit that she manages to convey to her team . She is amazing with how much energy she can transmit to the players on and off the field.”
It is believed Morace has been sought by a number of international teams to become head coach, with the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Cup on the horizon.
FFA have yet to make contact with the Italian, who is currently working as an expert pundit on Italian TV for the men’s Serie A competition.
Morace already has permanent residency in Australia after living here for three years while coaching in Western Australia.
