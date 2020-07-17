The Matildas attacker most recently played for Bayern Munich in their last 2019-20 campaign. She parted ways with the club upon the expiration of her contract last month.

While the winger is currently recovering from an injury, she previously told The Women's Game that she had suffered "extreme adversity" so far and will benefit from the certainty of a smaller European club:

The nine-year W-League veteran, who most recently played for the Melbourne Victory in 2018-19 after eight seasons with the Brisbane Roar, will be on her second spell in a nordic country.

Gielnik had also previously played for Avaldnes in the Norwegian Toppserien in 2017. She also played for Liverpool in the English FAWSL in 2012.

Having shortly returned to Australia after her german experience, Gielnik will once again head back to Europe to join Vittsjö GIK.

The team have played four matches so far in their Damallsvenskan campaign, drawing one and losing three. They currently sit in tenth position, out of twelve clubs.