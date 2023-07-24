Two-time champions Germany have kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign in ruthless fashion with a 6-0 hammering of debutants Morocco.

Captain Alexandra Popp notched a first-half double as the European heavyweights laid down a marker with a powerful display in the Group H encounter.

Klara Buhl found the net just 21 seconds into the second half and Moroccan duo Hanane Ait El Haj and Zineb Redouani scored own goals.

The rout was complete when Lea Schuller tapped home from close range in the 90th minute in front of 27,256 fans in Melbourne.

In terms of rankings, Monday night's clash was just about the biggest mismatch of the group stage - and the lopsided scoreline reflected that fact.

Germany, ranked second only behind USA, put world no.72 Morocco to the sword but feel there is still plenty of room for improvement as the tournament progresses.

"This match was really important for us and it was great to start this way," Popp said through a translator.

"It gave us a lot of confidence, we had a good flow and we played calmly, but of course not everything went optimally. That would've been too much to ask in the first match.

"But how we played today and how we created opportunities gives us a lot of confidence for the rest of the tournament."

Popp's two headed goals mean the 32-year-old forward has now scored at six consecutive major international tournaments.

Morocco thought they had pulled one goal back in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1, but Anissa Lahmari's strike was correctly ruled out for offside.

It would have been the Atlas Lionesses' first goal at a World Cup.

German substitute Schuller also had a header ruled out for offside in second-half stoppage time.

Morocco coach Reynald Pedros lauded his team's first-half defensive performance but admitted they conceded some poor goals after the break.

Germany's third was a dagger as Buhl capitalised on Sarah Kassi's error, starting the attack that featured a Lina Magull header that bounced off the post and ended with the midfielder's sweetly hit low strike.

"We came across a team today that was superior to our own," Pedros said through a translator.

"(It was like) David and Goliath.

"They had something that we didn't and unfortunately we made mistakes that are unpardonable.

"We came up against a better team ... so we were probably going to lose, however, maybe we didn't need to concede six goals."

Runners-up at last year's Euros, where they suffered final heartbreak against England in extra-time, Germany continue their quest for a first World Cup crown since 2007 on Sunday.

They face Colombia in Sydney, while Morocco take on South Korea in Adelaide earlier the same day.