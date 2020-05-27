W-League star Rebekah Stott loves cliff jumping (more of that later), it's this adventurous spirit that pushed Stott to give German football a go, a decision she believes made her the player she is today.
Ten years ago, Stott kicked off her W-League career as a raw, talented 16-year-old.
The teen played a season with Australian clubs Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.
But it wasn’t till 2013 did the 172-cm defender's football education really kick in when she experienced a German football culture that took her game to a new level.
A level that she's maintained since at World Cups and Olympics for New Zealand, and her W-League campaigns.
“Going to Germany at a young age for two years. I learned so much from German football on and off the field,” she tells FTBL from her Melbourne base.
“I think that I definitely grew to the player I am now.
Stott’s German football destination was SC Sand, based in Baden-Württemberg around 12 kilometers east of Strasbourg.
Not one of the traditional women's powerhouses in German football, but a useful entree into a fantastic football culture.
“It wasn’t too crazy and different to what I had before. It was probably just more structured.
“I loved it. I really loved my time there in German football.
“In the beginning, we were in German football’s second tier, Bundesliga 2, so it wasn’t as much training but when we moved up to Bundesliga 1, it got a lot more intense and serious.