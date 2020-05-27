Ten years ago, Stott kicked off her W-League career as a raw, talented 16-year-old.

The teen played a season with Australian clubs Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

But it wasn’t till 2013 did the 172-cm defender's football education really kick in when she experienced a German football culture that took her game to a new level.

A level that she's maintained since at World Cups and Olympics for New Zealand, and her W-League campaigns.

“Going to Germany at a young age for two years. I learned so much from German football on and off the field,” she tells FTBL from her Melbourne base.

“I think that I definitely grew to the player I am now.

Stott (blue shirt second from right) says she'd love a return to German football

Stott’s German football destination was SC Sand, based in Baden-Württemberg around 12 kilometers east of Strasbourg.