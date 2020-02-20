Melbourne City wrapped up their second W-League premiership with a one-sided 4-0 win over an understrength Western Sydney Wanderers on Thursday.

Ellie Carpenter was the unlikely goalscoring hero at Marconi Stadium with a goal in each half, after Claire Emslie had opened the scoring with an early penalty.

Matildas' fullback Carpenter, who had recorded just five goals in her 54-match W-League career, was only denied a hat-trick by a matter of centimetres when a shot bounced off the crossbar and onto the goal line before it was cleared.

Lining up with ten internationals, including seven Matildas, City completely dominated a Wanderers side denied the services of American striker Kristen Hamilton and Ella Mastrantonio due to untimely suspensions.

Needing only a point to wrap up top spot Emslie converted a spot-kick on 13 minutes while Carpenter netted either side of the break.

City threatened to run up a cricket score during the first half with Wanderers' young goalkeeper Courtney Newbon under siege for much of the time.

Newbon notably denied Emily van Egmond, Rebekah Stott and Kyah Simon, while Emma Checker struck a long-range shot onto the crossbar.

New City signing Ally Watt rounded out the scoring in the dying stages, just minutes after coming on for her competition debut.

The Wanderers faltering push for a maiden semi-final berth will go down to the final round with Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar also chasing two available slots.

City will be chasing a fourth championship in five seasons during next month's finals series.