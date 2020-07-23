The Football Federation Australia hosted the W-League'S Dolan Warren Awards virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several recipients claimed the W-League's 2019-20 top prizes.
The awards ceremony was hosted by Tara Rushton of Fox Sports on both the W-League website and on Facebook starting at 12:00 PM AEST. Awards were distributed every hour on the hour with the final award, the Julie Dolan Medal, being announced at 7:00 PM AEST.
The first award of the day was the Fair Play Award, won by the Melbourne Victory, the Newcastle Jets, and the Perth Glory.
The award for the Referee of the Year was given to Rebecca Durcau.
The Golden Boot award was shared four ways between the Melbourne Victory's Natasha Dowie, the Perth Glory's Morgan Andrews, Sydney FC'S Remy Siemsen, and the Western Sydney Wanderers' Kristen Hamilton. Each scored seven goals during their respective club's regular-season campaigns.
The award for Goal of the Year was claimed by the Melbourne Victory's Amy Jackson for this stunning strike:
Here's the strike! #MVFC pic.twitter.com/vucnfz7Zge— Victory W-League (@victorywleague) July 23, 2020
The Goalkeeper of the Year is shared for 2019-20 with both Melbourne City's Lydia Williams and Sydney FC's Aubrey Bledsoe taking the top honours:
Rado Vidosic takes the award for Coach of the Year:
Melbourne City's Ellie Carpenter makes history by winning a third consecutive Young Footballer of the Year award:
The top award for the W-League, the Dolan Warren Award is won by the Western Sydney Wanderer's Kristen Hamilton:
Congratulations to all recipients!