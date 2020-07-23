The awards ceremony was hosted by Tara Rushton of Fox Sports on both the W-League website and on Facebook starting at 12:00 PM AEST. Awards were distributed every hour on the hour with the final award, the Julie Dolan Medal, being announced at 7:00 PM AEST.

The first award of the day was the Fair Play Award, won by the Melbourne Victory, the Newcastle Jets, and the Perth Glory.

The award for the Referee of the Year was given to Rebecca Durcau.

The award for the Referee of the Year was given to Rebecca Durcau.



Well done, Rebecca

The Golden Boot award was shared four ways between the Melbourne Victory's Natasha Dowie, the Perth Glory's Morgan Andrews, Sydney FC'S Remy Siemsen, and the Western Sydney Wanderers' Kristen Hamilton. Each scored seven goals during their respective club's regular-season campaigns.

What a race!



A big congrats to our Golden Boot Award winners

The award for Goal of the Year was claimed by the Melbourne Victory's Amy Jackson for this stunning strike:

The Goalkeeper of the Year is shared for 2019-20 with both Melbourne City's Lydia Williams and Sydney FC's Aubrey Bledsoe taking the top honours:

Rado Vidosic takes the award for Coach of the Year:

A big round of applause for Rado Vidosic for winning Coach of the Year with Melbourne City

Melbourne City's Ellie Carpenter makes history by winning a third consecutive Young Footballer of the Year award:

The first player to win Young Footballer of the Year in three successive seasons



Congratulations, Ellie Carpenter

The top award for the W-League, the Dolan Warren Award is won by the Western Sydney Wanderer's Kristen Hamilton:

Congratulations to all recipients!