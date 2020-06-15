The young Aussie, who has arrived in Iceland, described how and why she picked the Icelandic league.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to play overseas so now that I’ve finished school I thought this was the perfect opportunity to travel and play," she said.

"I contacted a friend on the PFA and she reached out to essentially the Iceland PFA and they directed her to some clubs.

"I prepared a highlights video of myself playing and sent it to these clubs. Nik Chamberlain the head coach at Throttur reached out to me and we went from there."

The Icelandic Úrvalsdeild Kvenna season started this weekend. The country's aggressive action with regards to COVID-19 has left the country with just two new cases in June. The league has been able to plan its full round-robin 18 game schedule.

Hughes' Throttur team's first game is the 14th.

"I’ve been told it’s a very physical league and that’s something I wanted to improve in my game," she continued. "English is spoken well here so I thought it would be a good start for me to get a taste of European football.

"The club has just been promoted into the Pepsi Max (top tier) so I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to help them be successful, as they have a fairly young team."

One other Australian has openly expressed her eagerness to return the next iteration of the W-League. When asked about her plans for the next Australian summer Laura Hughes stated, ever so humbly:

"I am planning to return to Australia in time for W-League. However, it depends on whether the new coach of Canberra United would like to offer me a spot in their squad."