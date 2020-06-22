Luckily, Australia are blessed with experience and talent beyond the current first choice 11.

The Matildas have had strength in continuity over the years, but there are plenty of established players eager to return after missing the recent Olympic qualifiers squad.

Amy Harrison

The Australian midfield is not short of options and Amy Harrison is a quality player who can slot into the side seamlessly.

Harrison overcame serious injuries to both knees to regain form in time to earn a place at the 2019 World Cup.

She followed that up with an outstanding season for Western Sydney where she played in every game, helping the club to their first W-League finals appearance.

Recently signed to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, Harrison is a versatile, talented player who is in career-best form and the next few years could see her making an important contribution to the Matildas.

Lisa De Vanna

Every time a Matildas squad is announced, long time supporters check for her name and she’s a fan favourite for good reason.

Lisa De Vanna has scored some of the best goals seen in a green and gold shirt and despite being in the national team for 16 years, her powers remain undiminished if her five goals for Fiorentina are any indication.

De Vanna might not be an automatic choice any more but it is telling that she started in the World Cup match against Jamaica when scoring as many goals as possible was as important as the three points.

She has not been included in any squads since, but she remains a unique footballer who still has a lot to offer, De Vanna is a high impact player who could do serious damage to opposition sides if given the opportunity.

Laura Brock

Up until an unfortunate foot injury forced her withdrawal from the 2019 World Cup Squad, Laura Brock (nee Alleway) was a constant presence in the locker room since her international debut in 2010.

Her absence from the team was keenly felt when Steph Catley was required at centre back, creating a domino effect of multiple players shifting from their preferred roles.

Brock stayed in France with the team at her own expense showing the strength of her character and willingness to contribute in any form she can.

Her shirt was hung in the dressing room in her absence giving some indication of the esteem she’s held in by her teammates.

Fellow Melbourne Victory defender, Jenna McCormick has recently been the preferred alternative to Alanna Kennedy and Clare Polkinghorne but a convincing case could be made for Brock to return.

She’s a strong defender and a goal threat from set pieces. Her experience and W-League form could see her make welcome return in 2021.

Alex Chidiac

Australia is blessed with playmakers, Logarzo, Gorry and Van Egmond all perform the role to great effect but Atletico Madrid’s Alex Chidiac does not look out of place alongside them.

At her best, Chidiac is a skilful, fast midfielder who can comfortably pass or dribble through traffic. Many pundits believe she's the most technically skilled player Australia has.

She can play a variety of roles and boasts big-game experience, with a Melbourne City premiership and some solid performances at the 2018 Asian Cup while still a teenager.

Injuries have kept her out of contention since the World Cup and a first-team place is far from guaranteed at club level, but she has the ability to create and score goals from midfield and when fully fit could provide a selection headache for the manager.

Chidiac is a hard-working, aggressive and intelligent attacker who is an exciting option and the Matildas are fortunate to have her to have at their disposal.

Emma Checker

France's FC Fleury 91's star signing and Melbourne City champion, Checker has been a familiar name to football fans for so long that it’s easy to forget that she is still only 24 years old.

Injuries have been the only barrier to her international career but her form in City’s undefeated season was a reminder of her qualities as she formed the heart of a defence that recorded more clean sheets than any other.

Unlike some of the players on this list, Checker has been named in the recent Matildas' squads to face Chile in 2019 so it is clear that she remains in the coaches plans, expect her to be called on in the near future again.