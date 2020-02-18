Fowler joins the club from Adelaide United after scoring three goals in seven appearances this season and becomes the latest Matilda to leave the W-League for European opportunities.

The club were clear that Fowler's challenge was only just beginning.

"I'm glad Mary is joining us," club president Laurent Nicollin said.

"She is a talented young player so it is a bet on the future. It is up to her to show all the qualities that we have seen in her."

Fowler was adamant that it was the right destination, praising the club's welcoming nature.

"The MSHC is a large, very family-friendly club. I was very well received and I am enthusiastic about starting this new adventure," she said.

"I am very happy to join the club, I hope to help the team as much as possible and of course to score goals."

Two-time French Division 1 Feminine champions Montpellier currently sit fourth in the league, 11 points shy of Lyon.

The French league has traditionally been the strongest female league in Europe, with the Lyonnais the continent - and the world's - powerhouse club team.