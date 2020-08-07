The tournament will be hosted in France by Carpenter's Lyon, from August 12 - 15. Simon and Harrison's PSV Eindhoven, Mary Fowler's Montpellier and Juventus are the other clubs taking part.

The tournament is a chance for the Champions League favourites to bed in some match intensity against top quality opposition before the UCL quarterfinals resume.

The foursome are currently engaged in a rigorous pre-season schedule, with PSV also set to face Belgian side Anderlecht in a pre-season friendly.