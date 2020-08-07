Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler, Kyah Simon and Amy Harrison are all set to take part in a four-team invitational tournament next week.
The tournament will be hosted in France by Carpenter's Lyon, from August 12 - 15. Simon and Harrison's PSV Eindhoven, Mary Fowler's Montpellier and Juventus are the other clubs taking part.
The tournament is a chance for the Champions League favourites to bed in some match intensity against top quality opposition before the UCL quarterfinals resume.
The foursome are currently engaged in a rigorous pre-season schedule, with PSV also set to face Belgian side Anderlecht in a pre-season friendly.
