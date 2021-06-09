Those friendlies could result in the first senior appearances for four uncapped players: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Charlotte Grant, Courtney Nevin and Teagan Micah.

The Matildas have resumed their Olympic preparation in Sweden in their third meeting since a nearly 400-day COVID-imposed break.

Their first meeting back in April finished with two disastrous friendlies. The first was a 5-2 defeat to Germany followed by a 5-0 defeat to the Netherlands.

Australian-based players met again last month. While Lisa De Vanna was included in that Matildas camp, she was not invited for the two June friendlies.

This camp does see the happy return of several Matildas superstars though.

Steph Catley had been absent due to a hamstring injury, Elise Kellond-Knight was recovering from an ACL injury, Kyah Simon was recuperating from ankle surgery last January while Elise Carpenter and Amy Harrison missed out in April due to a COVID breakout at her club.

Tameka Yallop, Alex Chidiac and Caitlin Cooper are also included in their first camp under coach Gustavsson. Together these players bring more than four hundred combined international caps of experience to the upcoming friendlies.

This will also arguably be the last chance for all players to state their case for inclusion in the upcoming Olympic squad. Gustavsson must reduce his current group of players to a squad of 18 players and 4 reserves for the Tokyo Games.

Here is a full list of the Matildas at the current June camp: