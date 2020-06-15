Tagg, who played for the Australian XI at the 1975 AFC Women’s Championships, was happy to see New Zealand included as part of Australia’s bid.

“It would be bloody awesome,” admitted Tagg, who became the first woman to become a Matildas coach in 1981. “Our combined bid with New Zealand is probably our best chance at hosting the Women’s World Cup.”

Tagg admitted she is excited about the vote on 25 June, where Australia/New Zealand are competing with Columbia and Japan for the honour.

The first vote will see 37 eligible voters on FIFA's council make a decision on whom they think should be the hosts for 2023, with a clear majority (19) for any bid seeing them win. In the event there is no clear majority first up, the bid with the lowest votes will be eliminated with a second vote then deciding between the two remaining bids.

“It will be interesting to see which countries will vote for us,” says Tagg. “We've got good venues, lots of experienced and motivated people at the helm and behind the scenes.”

If Australia and New Zealand win the rights, Tagg is confident the tournament would be a huge success.

“With the right promotion and publicity at all levels (including schools and grassroots clubs) and sensible ticket pricing, we will be able to deliver a wonderful tournament, like we did for the 2000 Olympics.”