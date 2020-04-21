Oxtoby, who coaches current Matildas star Chloe Logarzo among her Women's Super League roster, was a government psychologist before turning to coaching.

She told BBC Sport: "Nobody has directly used that language, but using my background all the signs are there.

"It's about trying to think outside the box in terms of how we support those players. Sometimes going head on with it and using that language isn't the best way to move forward."

The FA is hoping to play the Women's Super League season out in neutral venues to finish the season by August.

However Oxtoby believes the most important thing is listening to the players, given talk of cut-backs to women's programs around the world are taking their toll.