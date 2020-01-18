Foord took to social media to announce her farewell from Sydney, where she won two W-League Championships and a Premiership.

Foord made over 70 appearances for the Sky Blues across three stints for the club, becoming one of the W-League's pre-eminent stars alongside a glittering Matildas career.

Foord is rumoured to be heading to English Women's Super League giants Arsenal, with Australian Gunners coach Joe Montemurro admitting Foord has been a "player we're watching" for some time.

Foord recently signed with NWSL club Orlando Pride in a swap-deal from Portland Thorns for an NWSL draft pick, although it's unclear whether she'll ever actually turn out for the club.

"Thank you Sydney," Foord posted.

"I say this with a heavy heart, but Thursday was my last game for this season. Although you won't see me in Sky Blue colours, I will remain Sydney's number one fan and hopeful that they will go all the way and lift that trophy at the end of the season again.

"I will be able to announce my future club very soon.

"Thank you Danny (Townsend), Ante (Juric) and the rest of the staff for making this possible and supporting me with my next move.

"And of course the girls, you have all been so amazing and showed me so much love and support."