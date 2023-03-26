Arsenal's love for Australian striker Caitlin Foord will simply know no bounds after her latest tour de force against their deadly north London rivals Tottenham.

The Matildas' star has been shining for the Gunners in their recent impressive spell but it's the way she seems to raise her game when Spurs are in her sights that is so uncanny.

In just her sixth game against Tottenham on Saturday, Foord scored twice, including one real gem, in a 5-1 away win in the Women's Super League, as she took her tally to six goals and two assists against the old enemy.

Asked if she'd got it written in her contract that she was obliged to net against Spurs, Foord grinned: "I don't know - it just seems to be the team I can put a few away against."

Foord's first goal, just before the half-hour, that put Arsenal 2-1 up was a special one as she drove into the heart of the Spurs' defence and arrowed a magnificent finish, so pinpoint that it deflected off the post and in.

"I'm always happy to see those ones go in, its something I practice quite a lot on the training pitch, so for it to pay off during a game, I'm always pleased with that," Foord told Sky Sports.

Her second in the 70th minute was also powered in via the woodwork but coach Jonas Eidevall took her off with quarter of an hour left so the hat-trick would have to wait for another day.

"I was actually OK with the decision, quite pleased to come off," Foord said, knowing that she's being saved for Arsenal's crucial Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Bayern Munich this week as the Gunners seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

"We know we have a big stretch ahead, we have to win games and we want to fight for the top of the league, with the Champions League as well to focus on. We're playing really well at the moment and we want to build on that."

Stina Blackstenius got the rout started early for Arsenal, with captain Kim Little and Frida Maanum all getting in on the act too, with Beth England's first-half penalty proving scant consolation for Spurs.

The win has maintained Arsenal's title push, leaving them third on 35 points, two points behind Sam Kerr's champions Chelsea, who've played a game less, and three adrift of Manchester United, who've played one match more.

United kept up the pressure in the late game by putting four goals past Matildas' goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold in a 4-0 drubbing of West Ham.