While Foord, as one of Australia's greatest footballers, would likely be lapped up in any number of football roles post-retirement, the down-to-earth forward said a career in the emergency services is appealing.

"I've got inspo from Caitlin Cooper. She is now a firefighter," Foord told the Matildas website.

"And as well as Erica Halloway, two people that I'm really close with back home. So that's something that I could see myself doing and seeing them do it.

"Almost kind of after football, it's made me interested in that. If it's not the firies, I think something like the army or the police force. That's something that I could see myself doing."

First, Foord is fully focused on establishing her reputation as one of women's football's leading lights, which a move to English giants Arsenal has helped progress.

"I definitely would like to be seen as a world class player," she said.

"You know, when people think of you, obviously, you want good things. You don't want negative things.

"So obviously the football side of things being really good, but I think just as equally important to me is being seen as a good person as well - from my teammates and from fan experiences.

"I just want to be myself but hopefully those are some of the things that people would say."