Arsenal will need to overcome a one-goal deficit if they are to reach the last four of the UEFA Women's Champions League after being beaten by Bayern Munich in the quarter-final first leg.

Bayern struck late in the first half at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, and with Caitlin Foord hitting the post and two Arsenal efforts cleared off the line the visitors were unable to find an equaliser,

Foord was Arsenal's most dangerous player. The versatile Australian began on the right of Arsenal's attacking trident, switched to the left, then finished in the middle.

In front of 20,000 Bayern took the lead in the 39th minute with a looping far-post header from Lea Schuller, who missed easier first-half chances either side of her goal.

Foord was booked soon after the break for fouling Sydney Lohmann but soon threatened Bayern more positively. Within the space of a few minutes she curled a shot against the base of the far post, then had goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs at full stretch with a similar effort.

Saki Kumagai then cleared a Stina Blackstenius header off the line as Arsenal pressed. As the pressure continued Schuller did the same, denying Laura Williamson after Foord had headed back across goal.

Yet for all Arsenal's dominance their deficit could have been worse with Manuela Zinsburger making a late close-range save from Maxi Rall.

The Gunners were without Steph Catley, who has a 'non-contact foot injury' according to the club with the prospect of the Australian defender returning for the second leg unknown.

Later on Tuesday (0700 Wednesday ADST) Roma were at home to Barcelona.

Sam Kerr's Chelsea play their quarter-final first leg away to Ellie Carpenter's Lyon, the reigning champions, on Wednesday (0445 Thursday ADST). The final tie, later on Wednesday, pits Paris St Germain against Wolfsburg.