First ever A-League Pride games to be hosted by Adelaide

Adelaide United will host the A-Leagues' first pride games on February 26, with their men's and women's teams to wear rainbow names and numbers on their kits.

Four months after their men's player Josh Cavallo came out as gay, Adelaide United will become the first A-Leagues club to host pride games.

Adelaide United Pride matches

  • Adelaide United have announced that they will host two Pride games on February 26 in a double header involving both A-League Women and Men's sides.
  • The matches will be the first Pride Games hosted by an A-League club.
  • The announcement comes four months after men's player Josh Cavallo came out as gay.

United's double header at Cooper's Stadium on Saturday February 26, when their A-League Women's team face Melbourne Victory before the men's team play Cental Coast, will both be pride games.

Both the A-League Men and A-League Women's teams will wear rainbow numbers and names on the backs of their jerseys in a show of solidarity, while Adelaide are partnering with Pride Cup for the day.

Izzy Hodgson - Picture courtesy of Adelaide United

The Reds stressed they wanted their games to be a safe space for everyone to attend.

"This is a significant day for myself, members of the LGBTI+ community, and Adelaide United," Cavallo, the only openly gay active player in any of the world's top men's football leagues, said.

"Adelaide United is an incredibly inclusive environment and is like one big family.

"They've been extremely supportive of me since I arrived in Adelaide, and I couldn't be prouder what the club together with Pride Cup have organised."

A-League Women's captain Isabel Hodgson believed the game would help advocate for inclusivity.

"As captain of our women's team, it's really exciting to be a part of something that celebrates diversity and welcomes all walks of life," she said.

"I'm confident this game will have an impact on local clubs and make the cultures of dressing rooms right around the country more inviting and inclusive."

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.

 

