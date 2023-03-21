Newly appointed Newcastle AFLW coach Gary van Egmond is targeting A-League Women finals football next season.

Van Egmond, who replaced Ash Wilson on an interim basis earlier this season, was named full-time mentor on Tuesday despite winning just one of six games with the Jets since joining in February.

Newcastle sit in 11th spot on the competition ladder - one place off the wooden spoon - with two games remaining.

But van Egmond says there is no reason the Jets shouldn't be challenging the likes of Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Western United for silverware in the 2023/24 campaign.

"I'm excited to stay on as head coach for next season," van Egmond said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to the future and for what we can build for this team.

"The goal for us is to be back playing finals football and that's something the club and I will be striving towards."