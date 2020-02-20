Western Sydney Wanderers are preparing for a make or break matchup with Melbourne City this afternoon, in the hope of reclaiming their season. In the back of their minds, they're likely wondering how it came to this.

For the first half of the campaign, many thought it was the Wanderers' to lose.

They exploded out of the blocks with a recruitment drive like the W-League has never seen before: Abby Smith was sensational in goals, Sam Staab and Alex Huynh rocks at the back, a midfield and forward line so packed with stars we can't even name them all here.

Now, the tables haven't just turned, they've rolled over and ignited. Approaching the end of his second season in charge, Rado Vidosic's City seem so steadfast and demonstrable it's hard to see anyone usurping them.

Nine straight wins. Six straight cleansheets.

If they do away with the Wanderers tonight, as everyone is expecting, one-hand will be firmly on the Premiership.

Given their recent record against every other top four contender, the other will be on the Championship before finals have even begun.

But if the Wanderers can spark one seed of doubt into City, it's how quickly momentum can change. City know it all too well already, they only have to look at their rollercoaster last campaign as a reminder of the very fine line between success and failure.

The Wanderers' last remaining US import (dependant on Smith's return from injury tonight), Sam Staab, knows just how important this match is.

“A lot of the girls are champing at the bit," she said.

"They have a lot of energy trying to get on the field and in training to show themselves and show what they can do to the coaches.

“I think that energy and tenacity is so great for the team. For what we are trying to portray, in the environment that we want in training, and eventually that will lead into to the game.

“I think its great everyone has stepped up and done a tremendous job just pushing each person to the max.”

Her warning to the opposition? Simple. They're ready for them.

“Melbourne City are obviously a tremendous team and in great form, but if we come out and do our best and show who we are as a team and as individuals, then I think everything will turn out in our favour," she said.

“This game is massive for us, it’s really big for momentum and really big to show how good we are and what we can accomplish this year.

“I would definitely say we are ready to go and that we have had this game marked on the calendar for a while. Finally, we are here and it’s time to play and we are all ready to go and fire up."