The $780,000 figure is an initial payment that will be made to every FIFA federation, alongside any remaining entitlements that each federation may be eligible for.

FIFA is also paying out all operational funding to each federation, with both national body and club finances thrown into disarray from COVID19's impact across the globe.

It's currently unclear how much FFA will receive from the next payment, a portion of the $230 million AUD that the organisation budgets each year towards the federations.

"This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community,” FIFA president, Gianni Infantino said.

"Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan."