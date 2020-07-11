The money comes from revenue created from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and is aimed at rewarding and incentivising clubs for producing elite female footballers.

However, funds are also awarded to clubs who had World Cup players registered with them at the time of the tournament.

"The money is paid out with the intention of enabling beneficiary clubs to create a high-performance environment for the best players in the world and to invest in developing women’s football at grassroots level," FIFA said in a statement.

Brisbane Roar's W-League side received the most, with Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory close behind.

The full list of clubs to receive money (all figures in USD, courtesy of The World Game).

Brisbane Roar FC 34,790

Sydney FC 29,530

Melbourne Victory FC 27,770

Football Queensland QAS Program 16,370

Newcastle United Jets FC 13,750

Canberra United FC 12,020

Mt Gravatt Hawks FC 8,620

Bankstown City FC 8,570

Football NSW/NSWIS Program 6,890

Perth Glory FC 6,060

Palm Beach SC 6,030

Capital Football/ACTAS Program 4,740

NWS Koalas FC 4,740

Redlands United FC 4,740

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4,300

Adelaide United FC 4,280

Macarthur Rams WFC 3,450

Cockburn City SC 3,450

FNSW Program 3,450

Macquarie Football Academy 3,020

Marconi Stallions FC 3,020

Sandringham SC 3,020

Sutherland Shire FA 2,590

Dudley Redhead United FC 2,590

Mudgeeraba SC 2,590

Football Gold Coast 2,590

Tweed United FC 2,590

Western Knights SC 2,590

Canberra United FC Academy 2,590

Tuggeranong United FC 2,150

Illawarra United Stingrays 2,150

Football NSW/Project 22 2,150

Football West NTC 2,150

Melbourne City FC 2,100

Peninsula Power FC 2,020

Woden Valley SC 1,720

Capalaba FC 1,720

Brisbane Blue 1,720

Robina City SC 1,720

Sydney University SFC 1,720

Capital FC 1,720

Manly United FC 1,610

Football Victoria TTP 1,290

Northern Redbacks WSC 1,290

Blacktown Spartans FC 1,290

Cardiff JFC 860

Kahibah FC 860

Lake Macquarie City FC 860

Queensland Lions FC 860

East Bentleigh SC 860

Southport SC 860

Burleigh Heads SC 860

Monaro Panthers FC 860

Maroochydore FC 810

Northern NSW Select SAP 430

Adamstown Rosebud JFC 430

Broadmeadow Magic FC 430

Edgeworth JSC 430

Canberra FC 430