FIFA's Women’s World Cup Club Solidarity Fund has paid $387,000 to Australian clubs that have developed Matildas.
The money comes from revenue created from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and is aimed at rewarding and incentivising clubs for producing elite female footballers.
However, funds are also awarded to clubs who had World Cup players registered with them at the time of the tournament.
"The money is paid out with the intention of enabling beneficiary clubs to create a high-performance environment for the best players in the world and to invest in developing women’s football at grassroots level," FIFA said in a statement.
Brisbane Roar's W-League side received the most, with Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory close behind.
The full list of clubs to receive money (all figures in USD, courtesy of The World Game).
Brisbane Roar FC 34,790
Sydney FC 29,530
Melbourne Victory FC 27,770
Football Queensland QAS Program 16,370
Newcastle United Jets FC 13,750
Canberra United FC 12,020
Mt Gravatt Hawks FC 8,620
Bankstown City FC 8,570
Football NSW/NSWIS Program 6,890
Perth Glory FC 6,060
Palm Beach SC 6,030
Capital Football/ACTAS Program 4,740
NWS Koalas FC 4,740
Redlands United FC 4,740
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4,300
Adelaide United FC 4,280
Macarthur Rams WFC 3,450
Cockburn City SC 3,450
FNSW Program 3,450
Macquarie Football Academy 3,020
Marconi Stallions FC 3,020
Sandringham SC 3,020
Sutherland Shire FA 2,590
Dudley Redhead United FC 2,590
Mudgeeraba SC 2,590
Football Gold Coast 2,590
Tweed United FC 2,590
Western Knights SC 2,590
Canberra United FC Academy 2,590
Tuggeranong United FC 2,150
Illawarra United Stingrays 2,150
Football NSW/Project 22 2,150
Football West NTC 2,150
Melbourne City FC 2,100
Peninsula Power FC 2,020
Woden Valley SC 1,720
Capalaba FC 1,720
Brisbane Blue 1,720
Robina City SC 1,720
Sydney University SFC 1,720
Capital FC 1,720
Manly United FC 1,610
Football Victoria TTP 1,290
Northern Redbacks WSC 1,290
Blacktown Spartans FC 1,290
Cardiff JFC 860
Kahibah FC 860
Lake Macquarie City FC 860
Queensland Lions FC 860
East Bentleigh SC 860
Southport SC 860
Burleigh Heads SC 860
Monaro Panthers FC 860
Maroochydore FC 810
Northern NSW Select SAP 430
Adamstown Rosebud JFC 430
Broadmeadow Magic FC 430
Edgeworth JSC 430
Canberra FC 430