EA Sports will be premiering their FIFA 22 game this October 1, 2021. In its anticipation, the makers of the iconic video game have released the updated player ratings of this most recent version.

Sam Kerr is the highest ranked Australian in this year's game, to no one's surprise. Listed fourth amongst the women included in the game, she has an incredible rating of 91. The only players ranked higher with a rating of 92 are England's Lucy Bronze, the Netherland's Vivianne Miedema and France's Wendie Renard.

The highest ranked Socceroos are goalkeeper Mat Ryan and midfielder Aaron Mooy who were given a rating of 77. Jamie Maclaren is close behind with a rating of 76.

The A-League is also included in this year's game. FIFA 22 includes fifteen women's national teams but no club teams and therefore no W-League.

Western United's Alessandro Diamanti is tied with Jamie Maclaren as the highest ranked A-League player with a rating of 76. Macarthur FC's Ulises Dávila was close behind with a rating of 75.

The complete Matildas' ratings are:

Caitlin Foord, Ellie Carpenter & Stephanie Catley - 82,

Lydia Williams - 81

Elise Kellond-Knight - 80

Hayley Raso & Emily van Egmond - 79

Katrina Gorry & Alanna Kennedy - 78

Tameka Yallop & Clare Polkinghorne - 77

Mackenzie Arnold & Chloe Logarzo - 75

Kyah Simon - 74

Kyra Cooney-Cross & Emily Gielnik - 72

Gema Simon - 71

Aivi Luik - 70

Mary Fowler & Amy Harrison - 69

Karly Roestbakken -68

Teagan Micah - 66

The complete Socceroos' ratings are: