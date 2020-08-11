Her commentary will feature in the Spanish version of the world's biggest football videogame and represents a growing shift in the title's focus towards a more inclusive, representative array.

“I can’t be happier and prouder. Thanks, EA Sports Spain for giving me ‘a voice’," Juanco said.

The news comes after former Matilda and Canberra United coach Heather Garriock recently became the first Australian woman to commentate a UEFA Champions League match on Optus Sport.

Perhaps we'll see her as a FIFA commentator sometime in the future as well.