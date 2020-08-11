FIFA 21 will be the first football videogame in the world to feature a female commentator after EA Sports confirmed Spanish Champions League star commentator Nira Juanco to join the platform.
Her commentary will feature in the Spanish version of the world's biggest football videogame and represents a growing shift in the title's focus towards a more inclusive, representative array.
“I can’t be happier and prouder. Thanks, EA Sports Spain for giving me ‘a voice’," Juanco said.
The news comes after former Matilda and Canberra United coach Heather Garriock recently became the first Australian woman to commentate a UEFA Champions League match on Optus Sport.
Perhaps we'll see her as a FIFA commentator sometime in the future as well.
