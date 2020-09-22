FFA CEO James Johnson has acknowledged it's high time that the governing body began focusing on the next generation of Matildas, after calling the current crop a "platinum generation".

"The pathway is absolutely crucial. You will see in the coming days that we will make some appointments to ensure there is someone looking at the women’s pathways in Australia so the supply chain is improved," Johnson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Neither the Junior or Young Matildas qualified for their respective World Cup campaigns, with both sides beaten heavily during their last World Cup qualifiers.

The next crop expected to enter Europe and the national team in time for the 2023 World Cup, the Young Matildas, were beaten 9-1 by South Korea in their AFC U/19 Championship campaign in November last year.

That squad conceded 21 goals in just three games against fellow Asian opposition.

Johnson wants the next Matildas head coaching appointment - expected to be Italian Carolina Morace - to leave a legacy for women's coaching in Australia, with the aim of developing Australian women to be Matildas coaches of the future.

"The other strategic point we have thought about through the appointment process is legacy," he continued.

"We want to ensure we nurture women’s coaches in Australia. Part of the plan is for the next Matildas coach to do four years with us and then we have a people sitting in the wings ready to step up."