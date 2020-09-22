Italian legend Carolina Morace is expected to become the next Matildas coach and Johnson has revealed many of the aspects behind the process to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Johnson has declared a decision will be announced within a fortnight and is in its final stages, with Morace already interviewed twice. Joe Montemurro was approached last month.

The governing body say they headhunted coaches rather than allow applicants, however The Women's Game understands Morace contacted FFA with her interest for the role before they spoke to her.

While Montemurro has remained relatively quiet on the subject, he has previously expressed a desire to remain with Arsenal.

FFA's coaching selection panel also features Mark Bresciano, Amy Duggan and Remo Nogarotto, former Matilda Sarah Walsh, and technical director Trevor Morgan. The panel reportedly considered team age, positional strengths and weaknesses, and emerging talent.

The Matildas coaching position will be a four-year term, taking the side through four major tournaments with FFA wanting the side to secure a podium finish at each.

"We have 21 players right now, today, during COVID who are in Europe. This isn’t a golden generation, it’s a platinum generation," Johnson said.

"It’s just incredible and the list is growing. We have players at Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham, Lyon, PSV, Sevilla. We have Sam Kerr who was ranked number two in the world by EA Sports in FIFA 21.

"This core group of players will be in their prime over the next four years – Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Asian Cup in 2022, World Cup on home soil in 2023 and then the Paris Olympics in 2024."