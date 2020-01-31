The Matildas' clash with China is set to go ahead after having their Olympic qualifying encounter delayed until February 12 at Campbelltown Stadium.

Football Federation Australia has confirmed the womens' national team will face Chinese Taipei at Campbelltown on February 6 and Thailand at Bankwest Stadium on February 9.

The changes come after the Chinese team was isolated at its Brisbane hotel soon after arriving in the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.