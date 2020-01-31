The Matildas are expected to discover the fate of their Olympic qualifying tournament on Friday with authorities set to make a call on the event.

The coronavirus outbreak has thrown the event into disarray, forcing it to be relocated from Wuhan to Nanjing and then to Sydney after China withdrew as tournament hosts last weekend.

Within hours of next week's schedule and venues being confirmed by the Football Federation Australia on Wednesday, the plans were put on hold after it emerged China's team had been placed into isolation at their hotel in Brisbane shortly after arriving in the country.

The Chinese FA says the 32 players and staff are in good health and have shown no signs of the disease, which has killed over 100 and left thousands ill.

Despite showing no signs of the illness, Queensland Health authorities have previously stated the team will need to stay in isolation until next Wednesday - two days after their scheduled first fixture against Thailand at Campbelltown Stadium.

It's unclear if China will find a way to play that game, forfeit the first match or simply withdraw from the tournament.

The Matildas, already in camp in Sydney, have continued to train amid the uncertainty with their tournament set to start on Monday at Campbelltown Stadium against Taiwan.

The FFA, Asian Football Confederation and others spent Thursday in negotiations attempting to find a solution to the impasse with an announcement likely on Friday by officials.

A possible solution would be for FFA to seek dispensation from the sport's governing body FIFA to extend the international window and allow a slight delay to the schedule.

The top two nations from Group B will face the top two from Group A - featuring hosts South Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam - in a two-legged home and away playoff.

The playoff winners will secure their spots as Asia's representatives along with hosts Japan at this year's Tokyo Olympics.