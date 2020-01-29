Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy warned the federation that the virus can be contagious before any symptoms are showing, throwing arrangements into fresh confusion.



The FFA only just finalised plans for the AFC Group B qualifiers to be moved from China's Wuhan - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak – to instead be played in Sydney.

Earlier today they unveiled plans for the Matildas to play two games at Campbelltown Stadium and their final game at Bankwest Stadium as part of a three matchday, six match group tournament with China, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

But this evening it was revealed the China team was in lockdown quarantine in their Brisbane hotel.

And with the virus contagious for 14 days, the future of the matches on February 3, 6 and 9 is in jeopardy.

Now the FFA have hit pause on ticket sales for the matches while a decision is made on what happens next.

"The updated advice follows a meeting of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Wednesday afternoon," said an FFA statement.

"This major new development confirmed that health experts believe the coronavirus is contagious before people show symptoms, and contacts of any confirmed cases must now be isolated following exposure.



"The health and wellbeing of all players, staff and spectators is of paramount importance to both FFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).



"FFA is working with the Australian Government and AFC to explore the ramifications of this advice and how it may affect the staging of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers."

It added: "As a result of these developments, which came to light following today‘s match schedule announcements, FFA will not be going on sale tomorrow with tickets for the tournament.



"FFA will provide a further update as soon as possible."