Five matches are scheduled over the next five days, including a mid-week match on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. With most A-League Women's sides having passed the halfway point in their season, each game counts for playoff contenders.

A-League Women's February 2-6 Schedule

Five A-League Women's matches are scheduled over the next five days.

Most teams have passed the halfway point in their season, with two having played six games.

Sydney FC remains atop the ladder while Wellington Phoenix is at the bottom.

More A-League Women's news can be found on The Women's Game.

Sydney FC are atop the A-League Women's ladder, four points clear of second placed Melbourne City. As the only undefeated team in the league, it is the Blues' premiership to loose. Melbourne City remain in second place with eighteen points.

The race for the two remaining play-off places remains tight, with Adelaide City, Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets sitting within six points of each other. The latter two teams have two games in hand though.

Adelaide's match against Newcastle Jets should therefore be an interesting one this Friday. At the other end of the ladder sit Wellington Phoenix, with the league's newest team looking for their first win.

Melbourne City's Hannah Wilkinson remains the league's top goal scorer, with nine goals on the season. Sydney FC is the league's top assist provider this year, having made six this year.

The following is the ladder entering this week's play. The full schedule is listed below:

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Sydney FC versus Brisbane Roar

Time: 19:35 AEDT

Stadium: Leichhardt Oval

Broadcast: Paramount+

Friday, February 4, 2022

Adelaide United versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Stadium: Coopers Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Wellington Phoenix versus Melbourne Victory

Time: 18:35 AEDT

Stadium: WIN Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Canberra United versus Perth Glory

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Stadium: Viking Park

Broadcast: Paramount+

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Melbourne City versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.