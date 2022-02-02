All ten A-League Women's teams will return to action this week, with five games scheduled from February 2-6, 2022.
Five matches are scheduled over the next five days, including a mid-week match on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. With most A-League Women's sides having passed the halfway point in their season, each game counts for playoff contenders.
A-League Women's February 2-6 Schedule
- Five A-League Women's matches are scheduled over the next five days.
- Most teams have passed the halfway point in their season, with two having played six games.
- Sydney FC remains atop the ladder while Wellington Phoenix is at the bottom.
More A-League Women's news can be found on The Women's Game.
Sydney FC are atop the A-League Women's ladder, four points clear of second placed Melbourne City. As the only undefeated team in the league, it is the Blues' premiership to loose. Melbourne City remain in second place with eighteen points.
The race for the two remaining play-off places remains tight, with Adelaide City, Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets sitting within six points of each other. The latter two teams have two games in hand though.
Adelaide's match against Newcastle Jets should therefore be an interesting one this Friday. At the other end of the ladder sit Wellington Phoenix, with the league's newest team looking for their first win.
Melbourne City's Hannah Wilkinson remains the league's top goal scorer, with nine goals on the season. Sydney FC is the league's top assist provider this year, having made six this year.
The following is the ladder entering this week's play. The full schedule is listed below:
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Sydney FC versus Brisbane Roar
Time: 19:35 AEDT
Stadium: Leichhardt Oval
Broadcast: Paramount+
Friday, February 4, 2022
Adelaide United versus Newcastle Jets
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Stadium: Coopers Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount+
Wellington Phoenix versus Melbourne Victory
Time: 18:35 AEDT
Stadium: WIN Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount+
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Canberra United versus Perth Glory
Time: 17:05 AEDT
Stadium: Viking Park
Broadcast: Paramount+
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Melbourne City versus Western Sydney Wanderers
Time: 16:05 AEDT
Stadium: AAMI Park
Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play
The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.