.@samkerr1 doing what Sam Kerr does best ⚽️💪�� pic.twitter.com/R4IX3x1URs — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) September 6, 2020

The goal came after a huge week of pressure for the Matildas captain, who was grilled by the UK media after what they deemed a "nightmare" performance in the FA Community Shield against Manchester City.

That coincided with the high-profile acquisition of yet another Chelsea striker, world transfer record beating Pernille Harder.

But Chelsea boss Emma Hayes chose Kerr to start and despite criticism that she continued to miss many other opportunities, her go-ahead goal was a duck-breaker for the Australian.

Given her sensational goal record in the NWSL and W-League, this may be a sign that Kerr is beginning to hit her best strides heading into a brand new FAWSL season.

If Sam Kerr improves her finishing she’d get about nine goals a game. Her movement is absolutely fantastic. — James (@FtblJames_) September 6, 2020

🎵 We got Sam Kerr Aussie Sam Kerr I just don’t think you understand 🎵 — Chelsea Women Supporters Group (@ChelseaWomenSG) September 6, 2020