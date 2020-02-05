Football Federation Australia announced on Wednesday that next week's match at Bankwest Stadium will be pushed back from Wednesday to Thursday.

It comes amid a congested three-match schedule for both teams prompted by the China team being put into quarantine in their Brisbane hotel for two weeks after their arrival last Wednesday - over concerns about the possible spread of coronavirus.

The two teams start their campaigns in the four-team tournament on Friday and also play again on Monday.

"Over the past few days we have been engaged in positive and ultimately fruitful discussions with numerous organisations and clubs with interests in these qualifiers," said FFA CEO James Johnson explained.

"The result is that between FFA, AFC, FIFA, the Chinese Football Association (CFA), domestic and international clubs, and other stakeholders, we have managed to achieve consensus to play the game next Thursday evening.

"We would like to thank FIFA and the European clubs especially for agreeing to the extension which will enable all players to participate in the final match day outside the original FIFA window.

"This outcome will ensure that there are three full days between matchdays three and four, guaranteeing that the health and safety of all participating players is put first, which is a priority for FFA," he said.

Olympic Games qualifiers - Group B match schedule (all times AEDT)

Matchday 2 - Friday, February 7 at Campbelltown Stadium China v Thailand, 4.30pm Australia v Taiwan, 7.30pm

Matchday 3 - Monday, February 10 at Campbelltown Stadium Taiwan v China, 4.30pm Thailand v Australia, 7.30pm

Matchday 4 - Thursday, February 13 at Bankwest Stadium Australia v China, 7.30pm