Melbourne City have signed Norwegian midfielder Noor Eckhoff as they attempt to turn around their stuttering start to the W-League season.

The Norway youth international has signed for the remainder of the W-League season after previously spending three years in the Norwegian Toppserien competition.

Eckhoff, 21, joins a City team that has slumped to one draw and two losses, including a 6-0 derby hammering from Melbourne Victory.

"The opportunity to go abroad and play at the highest level in a league that is highly rated was very appealing to me," Eckhoff said.

"... I hope to add more power in the midfield and make sure our team stays compact in defence and in balance when attacking."

Eckhoff will link with fellow new signing and fringe Matilda Alex Chidiac in City's midfield.

"As our last signing for this campaign, Noor will add experience and aggressiveness to our midfield," City football director Michael Petrillo said.

"She is a Norwegian youth international, experienced in a top European competition, technically adept and is a proven winner."

Eckhoff won't be available for Sunday's derby rematch as she is in hotel quarantine in Perth until January 20, the day before City's away game against Adelaide.