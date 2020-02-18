Many players are privately seething at the standard of refereeing in the W-League. Speaking to us on the condition of anonymity, they insist that the best A-League referees should be brought into the competition, when available.

While referees are never going to be on the Christmas card list of any footballer, many of the women in our premier women’s competition are calling for the best referees to officiate in their competition, be they male or female.

There is a growing concern among players and coaches alike, that female referees are being pushed through well before they are ready simply because of their gender.

Many find it an insult that they feel they don’t get the best referees, when they are playing in the W-League, the number one female competition in the land. Male referees and assistant referees are virtually non-existent in the W-League.

The law of mathematics will tell you it’s unlikely the four best referees (centre, two AR’s and fourth) available for every W-League game will be female for all four games each week.

This begs the question, should we stop profiling or promoting referees based on their gender?

Should the W-League have the best referees available be they male or female? Is it unfair on the women playing week in week out to have a female referee who, the players we spoke to believe, are there because of gender, rather than their ability with the whistle?

It’s a very challenging question and one that will open a major can of worms.

No one is saying female referees aren’t good, or that exposing them to a higher level will develop them faster than giving those opportunities to male referees instead.

Many of the W-League's referees are fantastic. Kate Jacewicz has proven she is one of the top referees in the land and her A-League debut was long overdue. Many W-League players lament that the standard isn't currently up to her level.

But therein lies the player's point. When a female referee is deemed good enough, as Jacewicz undoubtedly is, then it's a necessity that their given A-League experience.

Many of the players believe that bringing Australia's elite male referees into the W-League will in fact enhance the quality of our female referees further.

Many, especially the W-League's international players, cannot fathom why those they call 'the best referees' don’t officiate in their league.

The players insist they don’t care about gender when it comes to refereeing, all they want is consistency and fairness.

Make no mistake, many of the male referees in the A-League cop a pasting week in week out and they will likely cop the same if they referee the W-League. This discussion has been had already and will continue on every round, every week.

The issue of female referees officiating the W-League just because they are female is a controversial topic that not many want to challenge. But the players are calling for change.

At lower levels, to get referee numbers up, past history has shown that all methods possible to encourage female refereeing work, so there are certainly arguments both ways.

But the W-League's top stars are adamant that because female footballers deserve the best, that includes the best referees, be they male or female.