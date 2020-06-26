Part of the history of football and part of the history of Australia.

To say that I got to be part of that during my short career...there's obviously no guarantees and I'll have to work really hard to be a part of that, but it absolutely means everything to me as a footballer to have friends and family there.

Not to have to go overseas, not to get time off work. It's so much more accessible. Nothing can beat the atmosphere of football on home soil.

Even if you're playing in America and you're in front of 60,000 fans, it's not the same as 20,000 fans in Australia. There's something about playing on home soil and wearing that jersey.

I think the World Cup here will be massive. I used to watch the W-League when I was a young girl and dreamt of being part of that so I can only imagine them watching the World Cup and taking football seriously and really growing the game.

It will inspire both male and female grassroots players: that entire next generation. It will boost the entire football community.

I'm obviously biased, but Australia is such a beautiful country and I know footballers all over the world have always dreamt of coming to Australia and playing here. This is the time to show the world how far we've come.

I want to see it bring more foreigners into this league and I want to see both young boys and girls inspired by the tournament to take up football. I just think overall as a football nation there's such a gap to Europe. I really want this tournament to bridge that gap.



I want Australia to become a football nation because it's such a beautiful game. If there's ever a time where that's going to happen, it's now.