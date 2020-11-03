Coyne, who played 32 A-League games for Perth, has spent the last seven years coaching in NPL Western Australia for Bayswater City SC.

He left the role in October to take up a role with the Glory’s Under 20s team as a head coach and an assistant with the National Youth League team.

With Bobby Despotovaki’s retirement, Coyne is tipped by Glory insiders to step into the vacated head coaching role.

Coyne’s credentials are well regarded in Western Australia. He took Bayswater to four Championships and two State Cup titles. He was Coach of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.



In 2014, he coached the Western Australian team in a game against Perth Glory, where the State Team scored a rare win. In 2016, he again coached the State Team.