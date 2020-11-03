Former Socceroo Chris Coyne is the favourite to take over Perth Glory’s vacant W-League head coaching role.
Coyne, who played 32 A-League games for Perth, has spent the last seven years coaching in NPL Western Australia for Bayswater City SC.
He left the role in October to take up a role with the Glory’s Under 20s team as a head coach and an assistant with the National Youth League team.
With Bobby Despotovaki’s retirement, Coyne is tipped by Glory insiders to step into the vacated head coaching role.
Coyne’s credentials are well regarded in Western Australia. He took Bayswater to four Championships and two State Cup titles. He was Coach of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
In 2014, he coached the Western Australian team in a game against Perth Glory, where the State Team scored a rare win. In 2016, he again coached the State Team.
Coyne earned seven caps for Australia and played the bulk of his career in the UK. He made a name for himself at Luton Town playing over 200 games for the club, before also playing in China for Liaoning Whowin and rounding out his career at the Glory.
The Glory are in for a challenging W-League campaign. With Despotovski’s departure after five years at the club along with veteran Kim Carroll who is headed to Brisbane.
The 2020/21 W-League season kicks off on December 27.
