Sam Kerr’s Chelsea are likely to play the entirety of the next FAWSL season to sold out crowds.

For the first time in club history, Chelsea women’s football club has sold its full allocation of season tickets.

The announcement came as a shock to many fans who have in the past been able to procure them nearly all year round. This year, that's not to be.

The season ticket allocation was sold in just over two weeks after being made available for the 2021-22 season.

Individuals who been able to get their hands on them will not only have seats for all home league fixtures but also for FA & League Cup home matches as well.

The record sale is credited to the team’s outstanding performances in past years, including its 2020-21 season which saw them win the Community Shield, Community League Cup, the FAWSL title and a second place in the Champions League.

World class players such as Fran Kirby, Magdalena Eriksson and the club's leading goalscorer Kerr also contribute to the team’s allure and excitement.

Chelsea Women play their home games at the Kingsmeadow stadium. It's located about a 45 minute drive or public transit ride south west of central London.

The stadium is known not just for its lively atmosphere but also for its easy accessibility.

A set amount of regular tickets will be available for those who were not able to get season tickets, with increased broadcasting deals also make viewing the team easier than ever.