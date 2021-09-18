Checker joined Icelandic side Selfoss, based in the city of the same name, ahead of their 2021 Úrvalsdeild season on a one year contract. Despite having never played in Iceland, she would go on to be integral to her team.

The 25 year old, who has ten years of professional football under her belt, brought the immense amount of experience she has accumulated to her Selfoss side and played in defence for every regular season minute of their 2021 campaign.

In doing so she picks up the honorary iron women title for her 2021 Úrvalsdeild season. For her club though, it was a year of ups and downs.

While Selfoss started really strong, breaking the club's previous record of three consecutive wins by taking twelve points in the first four matches of the year and going undefeated in the first six matches, they then had a series of defeats in June.

Capitalizing on Checker's known and proven leadership skills, the club appointed her as captain in Round 10. This change contributed to Selfoss' initial return to winning ways. However, inconsistent form for the remainder of the season ultimately ended their title aspirations.

The Úrvalsdeild campaign concluded with Checker and Selfoss contesting eighteen regular season games in which they won seven matches, drew four games and had seven defeats. In total they finished fifth in the league with twenty-five points.

Checker also played all minutes in both Icelandic Women's Cup matches for her club. Selfoss exited the competition at the quarter-finals after a loss to current finalists Thróttur Reykjavík.

The South Australian born player will now head back to the W-League for her eleventh Australian campaign, having made her debut in 2011 as a 15-year old for Adelaide United. Checker accomplished her 100 W-League appearance earlier this year, in her second to last match of the 2020-21 season.

The two time W-League winnner recently signed a two-year deal with Melbourne City, with whom she has played since the 2019-20 W-League season. The contract will keep the City captain in Melbourne until the end of the 2022-2023 campaign.

However, prior to returning home to Australia, the number 186 cap Australian female footballer has first made a stop in the Republic of Ireland for the current Matildas camp and friendly. While she has played two games in the Gustavsson era, she was sadly excluded from the Olympic squad.

"I'm really excited to be back in camp and, just looking forward to the next cycle with the group,"



🇮🇪 v 🇦🇺: 22.9.21 (4am AEST)

With this call up Checker will be hoping to start cementing her place in defence ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup. She will face heavy competition though, with the back line being the most numerous position with regards to players brought into this recent camp.

Fans of Checker will hope that her Icelandic experience will light a fire under her Matildas chances.