Three of these eager beavers were Yvonne, Alice and Edgar, who travelled from Wahroonga to see the Wanderwomen take on the Sky Blues.

These three represent the future fans of women’s football.

Not only did the kids get to cheer on their favourite teams (Wanderers for Alice and Yvonne, Sydney FC for Edgar) but they got to play on the main pitch at halftime.

The kids had a ball as they strutted their stuff on the same turf their heroes stood before them. Plenty of big tackles and neat footwork were on display.

When asked what was the highlight of their day, the girls only had one answer:

“Playing on the field.”

Edgar said: “Watching the game.”

Yvonne spent her first day of the school holidays yesterday making a banner for Ella Mastrantonio, nicknamed “The Maestro.” Ella was kind enough to sign it post game as well as pose for a photo.

The girls were both clear when asked who was their favourite player. A resounding “Ella.”

Edgar admitted his favourite was former Sydney FC star and now Wanderers midfielder, Amy Harrison.

The kids were unanimous in yelling “YES” when it came to deciding if they want to come to another W League game.

The kids were also happy to have met the players post game with Erica Halloway, Alex Huynh, Abby Smith and of course Ella Mastrantonio being the most popular.

“I got so many signatures on my hat,” boasted Yvonne.

“It was great and we got things to sign, all I want to do is watch the game again on TV,” beamed Alice.

“This is the best experience ever, yay!”

The kids promised to make a banner for the next game at Marconi Stadium on 12 January with Courtney “Lethal” Nevin and Alex “Big Al” Huynh their likely targets.

With kids like this following the W League, all goes well for the future of women’s football in Australia!