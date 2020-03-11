This Saturday against Sydney FC, the 2019/20 joint Golden Boot winner will have a chance to boot her team into a Grand Final.

Dowie played a key role in Victory winning last season’s Premiers Plate. However, they heart-breakingly went down in the semi final to Perth Glory 4-2 in extra time.

This season, Dowie has once again led the charge, netting seven goals to help her team into second spot.

The former English international, who won two Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool, admits she is thrilled about being on such a big stage again.



“I am very excited about the semi-final,” she said. “These are the games you want to play in.

“We have a bitter taste from last year’s semi-final loss so want to put that right this year.”

Dowie’s team go into the game buoyed by their 3-1 win against the Sky Blues a fortnight ago, a result that clinched a home semi this Saturday.

“We need to take lots of confidence from our last performance against Sydney,” admitted Dowie. “We will look at what won us that game and then try to produce that and more against them on Saturday.”

Dowie paid tribute to last season’s champions, who are aiming to claim a record breaking fourth W-League crown this season.

“They have lots of strengths throughout the team. Forwards that are fast and have an eye for goal. Lots of experienced players in midfield and defence.

“The whole team have a lot of W-League experience and as a squad have won leagues and championships, so they have been in finals many times, it won’t faze them.”

Dowie, who may potentially be playing in her last season for Victory, is determined to win her club only their second W-League championship trophy and first since 2013/14.

“I want to win the Championship with Melbourne Victory more than anything. As a player I am ready to do what ever it takes to get this squad and club there. We all will give everything.”

Dowie refused to go into details about her future, insisting her focus was on Victory.

“I’m focused on finals right now," she said.

"Then going to go home and have a few weeks break and weigh up my options for my next career move.”