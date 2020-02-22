Peters, who earned 110 caps for Australia, believes that Dower is the type of people manager the Matildas need going forward.

“They are already world class players,” explained Peters. “We don’t need a technical coach anymore, we need a manager.

“They need a manager, not a coach who is going to worry about technical drills. The players are professional now, they have their own club development and that is only going to be more demanding.

“They need someone to bring individuals together over short periods of time, Rae is the closest we have to being able to offer all of that.”