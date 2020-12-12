“What I want is to just get back on the ball... running, playing games and helping the Wanderers as much as I can,” said the 19-year-old, who is already on her fourth W-League season.

Injury has slowed down the exciting forward, who only a few years ago promised to take the league by storm. A wonder goal against Melbourne Victory in the 2018/19 season showed just what she was capable of.

Now, with 19 W-League games under her belt, Phonsongkham will be a key player as the Wanderers try to make up for the loss of international stars Kristen Hamilton and Lynn Williams.

She was optimistic about her knee injury, which interrupted her 2020 NPLW season with Sydney Olympic, a year after winning the league’s Golden Boot Award.

“At this moment it’s feeling good, obviously it’s not at 100% but it will get there. I just want to take things slow and get back strong.

“This past NPLW season was tough. I’d only played 45 minutes of the first round then had to have surgery. It has definitely helped me mentally as it is hard as a footballer not to be playing games and training.

“I was able to spend time with my mum during the first two weeks post-op which was nice, but tough mentally.”

A fit and healthy Phonsongkham is an exciting prospect for Wanderers fan, who will be looking forward to her netting goals as they aim to build on last season’s maiden finals appearance.

“Last season was amazing to be a part of and I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” said Phonsongkham.

While her focus is now on the Wanderers, there is little doubt Phonsongkham has her sights on bigger things.

After a number of appearances for the Young Matildas last year, the Thai-born – but western Sydney-bred – star, is considered a future Matilda.

With Australia co-hosting the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand, Phonsongkham admits she has added motivation to perform well.

She added: “It is very exciting to have Australia host the 2023 World Cup.

"It’s a dream of mine to be able to watch a World Cup, live and hopefully one day play in one.

“It’s going to bring lots of exposure to women’s football in Australia. And also it’ll help the next generation to be inspired to play in the World Cup.”